"It's funny how Khamzat was the guy that, 'I want to fight everybody'" - Sean O'Malley speculates Khamzat Chimaev's response to Bo Nickal's call-out and whether UFC will book a fight between them

After making his second appearance and second consecutive win on Dana White's Contender Series, Bo Nickal called out Khamzat Chimaev for a fight.

Although 'Borz' has not responded to the callout, Sean O'Malley has speculated on what the Chechen-born Swede's retort could be.

In the latest episode of The Bromalley Show, 'Suga' stated that Chimaev could either be excited or nervous about a possible showdown with Nickal.

O'Malley added that he doesn't believe the UFC will put that fight together as they will try to build up 'The Allen Assassin' by giving him other fights.

"It's funny how Khamzat was the guy that, 'I'll fight anybody. Everyone's scared of me.' And then Khamzat gets called out by Bo Nickal and I wonder if Khamzat will say, 'F**k yeah, bring it on!' or if he's gonna be like, 'F**k! I'm gonna lose to this guy.'... If you're the UFC, it's like, do you really want Bo Nickal to fight Khamzat right now. Like that could be a big fight... I don't know, that's tricky... they're not gonna do that."

Dana White comments on Bo Nickal's callout of Khamzat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White doesn't seem too keen on putting together a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Bo Nickal right now. White was recently asked to comment on Nickal's callout of the Chechen-born Swede. The UFC president replied by saying:

"Let’s not get crazy here. It’s funny, we were in matchmaking today, and we were talking about Khamzat Chimaev and possibilities and how f***ing good that guy really is."

In the final contest of Dana White's Contender Series Season 6, Bo Nickal took on Donovan Beard in a middleweight bout. 'The Allen Assassin' made quick work of his opponent and finished him with a triangle choke in under 60 seconds of the very first round.

Nickal won a UFC contract for his performance and was also added to the video game UFC 4.

White's lack of interest in matching up Nickal against Chimaev is understandable considering the difference in experience between the two. 'Borz' is currently undefeated with a professional record of 12-0. This includes wins over prominent fighters like Li Jingliang, Gilbert Burns, and Kevin Holland.

Nickal, on the other hand, has only had three professional MMA fights. As of right now, it seems Dana White believes that Nickal needs to climb a few more rungs on the rankings ladder.

