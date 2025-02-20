Jake Peacock sees an all-out war unfolding when he takes to the Circle alongside Japanese veteran Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171: Qatar.

The Canadian-British sensation competes under the ONE Championship spotlight for the second time this Thursday, February 20. His bantamweight Muay Thai war will take place inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Speaking at the event's official press conference this week, 'The One' — born without his right forearm and hand — touched on his tough journey leading to his promotional bow and his excitement for the chance to relive that experience in the Middle East later this week.

The 31-year-old said:

"There's doubts out there, but I keep my mind positive. I'm thankful to God for the skills that I've been given, and I'm absolutely thrilled to be here in Doha."

"What a spectacular place. The people are incredible. Make sure you're there on Thursday night. It's going to be a banger."

Watch the ONE 171: Qatar press conference here:

Jake Peacock assesses Suzuki test at ONE 171

While he does promise fireworks, the Calgary native knows he could have his work cut out against a very experienced opponent.

The 2022 Road to ONE: Japan tournament winner has danced with some of the biggest names inside and outside the Circle, and Jake Peacock isn't going to overlook this aspect on fight night.

In a separate interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the Dunamis Muay Thai star shared:

"He's solid. He's been in there with solid competition. He went three rounds with Han Zi Hao and took a decision, gave him an eight-count in the second round as well. He's pretty good."

But just as he's tackled every obstacle on his journey to the global stage, Peacock is ready to be in the driver's seat once the Circle door closes on Thursday night.

Jake Peacock doesn't plan on winning on points as he did in his debut outing against Kohei Shinjo, though. The Canadian-Brit sensation wants a highlight-reel finish.

"Absolutely. Absolutely, I want a knockout. The finish is the only way."

Watch his interview with SCMP here:

Fight fans around the world can catch all the action from ONE 171: Qatar live and for free via watch.onefc.com this Thursday, February 20.

