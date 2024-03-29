“It’s going to be a brawl” - Fans call for Rodtang to finally take on Takeru once they both heal up from injury

ONE Championship fans have spoken, and they want to see Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa step inside the Circle with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

'The Natural Born Crusher' made his long-awaited promotional debut in January at ONE 165 in a world title clash with reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. After five rounds of edge-of-your-seat action, 'The Kicking Machine' came out on top via unanimous decision.

Since then, Takeru has been healing and honing his skills in anticipation of his return to the Circle. Determined to earn his way back to a possible rematch with Superlek, ONE Championship wants to know what you think the former three-division K-1 Kickboxing champion needs to do to get that opportunity.

"Takeru keeps it moving. What must the Japanese superstar do to secure another shot at Superlek’s ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title?"

Responding in the comments section on Instagram, ONE fans were fairly unanimous in their response to the inquiry, writing:

"RODTANG. I know it's going to be a brawl. I know we will see some punch flying from everywhere."

"Vs Rodtang in 5 rds KB"

"Give us the Rodtang fight"

"Rodtang, Naito & Danial let's do it!!!!!"

"Fight Rodtang"

"Rodtang or vs Naito"

As Takeru circles a fight with Rodtang, Superlek prepares for his opportunity to win a second ONE world title

While Rodtang vs. Takeru is where things appear to be heading for the two flyweight superstars, Superlek Kiatmoo9 will begin preparing for his opportunity to become a two-sport ONE world champion later this year.

As recently announced by the promotion, 'The Kicking Machine' will return at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 when they head back to the United States for a massive stateside event featuring two epic world title tilts. In one of the world title fights of the evening, Superlek will challenge double world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

The other world title fight will be an absolute banger. Atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex will look to add another belt to her collection when she challenges Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women's strawweight MMA world championship.

ONE 168 emanates from Ball Arena, the home floor of reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets, and is the first of two U.S. cards ONE Championship has lined up for this year.

The other U.S. card is slated for Atlanta's State Farm Arena on November 8.