“It’s going to be a storm” - Fans already hyped for world title showdown between Xiong Jing Nan, Stamp Fairtex in Denver

Fans are ready for an absolute war when strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan puts her ONE world title on the line against reigning women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex this summer.

In a blockbuster announcement made by the promotion, two of the greatest female fighters in all of combat sports will feature in ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to the United States on Friday, September 6 at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena.

To get fans ready for what is sure to be an epic encounter in The Mile High City, ONE is looking back at Xiong Jing Nan's insane brawl with recently retired and former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2.

"Brace for impact. Is Xiong Jing Nan poised to secure the ONE Women's Strawweight MMA World Championship against Stamp at ONE 168?"

ONE Championship fans are seemingly split as they offered their prediction for ONE 168's massive barnburner, writing:

"Panda is too strong to Stamp in the strawweight category"

"Obviously both fighters are ready for this duel. No doubt about everybody's ability to win, I hope without injury, because it will hit hard"

"Let's go Stamp! #AndNew"

"Even if nobody else is, I'm rooting for the champ. Love them both, but #AndStill"

"That's gonna be lit"

"I hope @stamp_fairtex takes this one for Angela"

"It’s going to be a storm"

Can Stamp Fairtex accomplish what Angela Lee could not against Xiong Jing Nan at ONE 168

Winning the inaugural strawweight MMA title at ONE: Kings of Courage, Xiong Jing Nan has defended the belt an incredible seven times, dispatching some of the most dangerous women to ever come through the division, including Tiffany Teo, Michelle Nicolini, and Angela Lee on two separate occasions.

Of course, it's Xiong's iconic trilogy with Lee that ONE Championship fans look back on fondly. Splitting highlight-reel finishes in their first two meetings, the pair closed out their trilogy in 2022, delivering one of the greatest fights in women's MMA history.

That night, Lee came up short of dethroning 'The Panda' — something Stamp Fairtex will look to rectify when she moves up in hopes of obtaining two-division glory.

Who leaves Denver, Colorado with the strawweight strap wrapped around their waist? Find out on Friday, September 6 at ONE 168: Denver.

Ticket pre-sales for ONE 168: Denver will start on April 10 at 10 am Mountain Time while tickets will be available for the general public on April 24 10 am Mountain Time.

