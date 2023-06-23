"It's gonna be a big test for me" - Ciryl Gane lists why Sergey Spivak is more dangerous than Tai Tuivasa ahead of next bout

Ciryl Gane opened up about his upcoming fight with Sergey Spivak and what he is expecting from his next opponent.

While speaking to SunSport, Gane noted that 'Polar Bear' will be a tough test for him as he looks to bounce back from his loss to Jon Jones. He mentioned that he believes Spivak possesses a tougher challenge than Tai Tuivasa did when he fought him at the inaugural UFC Paris event.

He said:

"Tai Tuivasa was spectacular and he was a dangerous guy. But Spivak, he doesn't look like a dangerous guy...But he is more dangerous because he can strike, he can wrestle and he can go to the ground game. It's gonna be a big test for me." [h/t The Sun]

'Bon Gamin' also brought up that Spivak is not a one-dimensional fighter, so he will force him to have a well thought gameplan. He mentioned that he is a dangerous opponent that he is taking seriously, saying:

"This is a new guy in just joining the top five...He's a good guy, a good fighter. He's well-rounded and he's dangerous." [h/t The Sun]

It will be interesting to see how Gane performs when he returns to his home country as his loss to Jon Jones was his second straight title fight loss.

Ciryl Gane wants to be the face of French MMA

Ciryl Gane not only wants to eventually become an undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, but it appears as though he was a lasting legacy as the face of French MMA.

During the aforementioned conversation, the former interim heavyweight champion spoke about the significance of the UFC's inaugural event in Paris, France last year. He mentioned that he takes great pride in the promotion returning to Paris and views it as being an honor to be considered the face of MMA in the country, saying:

"I'm really proud of that - to be the face of French MMA...I think I'm a good guy for that...Because the French people, the culture of the French people - don't like too much to trash talk." [h/t The Sun]

