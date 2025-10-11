"It's gonna be incredible" - Bruce Buffer gets 100% real about UFC White House card, speculates on event's PPV success 

The UFC White House event is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious projects in the promotion’s history, and Bruce Buffer is ready for it. The veteran announcer, who has voiced some of the sport’s most iconic nights, says the chance to work an event at the White House feels uniquely special.

Planned as part of the 250th anniversary celebrations of the United States, the event is expected to take place on June 14, 2026, though an official date has not been confirmed. UFC CEO Dana White has already revealed renderings of the setup, which show an outdoor arena framed by the Washington skyline.

Buffer believes the card could attract record-breaking attention, both from fans and fighters. Top names like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have expressed interest, while the promotion’s champions continue to lobby for spots.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Buffer said:

"It’s an honor to appear at the White House and on the White House grounds. Keeping the whole event non-political and the sporting event that it is, it’ll be probably the highest-watched pay-per-view in the history of pay-per-views. … It’s gonna be incredible. The fight roster will probably be incredible. You can’t really say anything negative about it. It’s gonna be amazing." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

He added:

"Every fighter on the roster wants to fight at that event. Conor McGregor, he’s always saying, ‘I want to come back, I want to come back.’ And we haven’t seen from him with all he’s been doing over the last years, but if that’s an event he’s going to come back at, that would make it big. If Jon Jones comes in to fight whomever – whether it’s Tom Aspinall, whatever, that would make it bigger. There’s so many great fighters on the UFC roster. It’s gonna be an awesome night, there’s no question."

Demetrious Johnson believes active fighters deserve the spotlight on UFC White House card

Demetrious Johnson believes the UFC White House card should be reserved for active fighters and not for those returning from long layoffs. The former flyweight champion dismissed the idea of Jon Jones and Conor McGregor featuring on the historic lineup.

Jones has not fought since his win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, while McGregor remains out since his 2021 leg injury and recent suspension. Johnson feels the White House event should celebrate present excellence rather than rely on past star power. Speaking in a recent episode of the Mighty Guru Show, he said:

"I want to see guys who are putting the f*cking rubber to the pavement. All the accomplishments Jon Jones has done, it's amazing... I'm not denying that. I'm just saying that if we've got guys who are on the roster who are f*cking fighting their asses off, they should have the first dibs to get on the White House. Even for Conor, we don't need his a*s on the White House. But I know him and Donald Trump, they have a good thing going. But I just don't want to see other athletes miss out on an opportunity that are fighting right now."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (23:50):

