“It’s gonna be insane” - Demetrious Johnson expects nothing less than a barnburner between Rodtang and Superlek

Flyweight icon Demetrious Johnson expects the long-awaited clash between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 to be nothing short of a can’t-miss barnburner.

The legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok will play host to one of the biggest fights in ONE Championship history as Muay Thai icons Rodtang and Superlek finally clash. It all goes down at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, one week before the promotion makes its return to Singapore Indoor Stadium for another stacked night of fights.

One man who can’t wait to see ‘The Iron Man’ defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai title against Superlek is pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson.

Speaking about the bout on his Mightycast podcast, ‘Mighty Mouse’ suggested that fight fans mark the date on their calendar because it will be one fight they can’t afford to miss.

“Some of the bangers that are coming up you got Rodtang, if you guys don’t know who Rodtang is, do yourself a favor and go look up Rodtang on YouTube you won’t be disappointed,” Johnson said. “You got Rodtang vs. Superlek, two of the top Muay Thai fighters in the world coming out of Thailand are fighting finally. Do yourself a favor, mark it in on your calendar, it’s gonna be insane.”

See the episode below:

Of course, Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang are no strangers to one another. The pair competed in ONE Championship’s first-ever hybrid-rules superfight at ONE X last year. ‘Mighty Mouse’ walked away with the victory via a second-round rear-naked choke.

Rodtang has since added victories over Jacob Smith, reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri, Jiduo Yibu, and Edgar Tabares.

Will he score perhaps the biggest win of his career against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek on September 22, or will ‘The Iron Man’ be dethroned inside the Mecca of Muay Thai? You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.