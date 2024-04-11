"It's gonna be a test for Charles" - Gilbert Burns shares prediction for the Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan fight at UFC 300

Gilbert Burns recently shared a prediction for the Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan fight. Oliveira is set to face Tsarukyan on the main card of UFC 300 this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oliveira is coming off an impressive first-round knockout victory against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan is currently riding an impressive three-fight winning streak including victories against Damir Ismagulov, Joaquim Silva, and Beneil Darush.

With a win over Tsarukyan, Oliveira can seek a rematch against reigning champion Islam Makhachev, who beat him and took his lightweight title.

Oliveira was originally scheduled to challenge Makhachev last October but was forced to withdraw a week before the bout because of a cut he received while sparring.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Burns voiced his opinion on the Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan fight, saying:

''He's [Tsarukyan] a tough dude, crazy wrestling, good striking, super strong looks that he's in. It's gonna be a test for Charles, it's not gonna be easy.''

Predicting the fight, Burns said:

''I can see Charles getting a win, not an easy fight on a rough first round but that crazy comeback that he always do, that's what I think is going to happen.''

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments here (2:18):

As for Burns' last octagon appearance, it came against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299. He was defeated in the third round with a brutal knockout.

The loss brought Burns' losing streak to two straight, so it will be fascinating to see who the promotion matches him up with next as he seeks to move back up the rankings and into title contention at 170 pounds.

Charles Oliveira previews Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill fight

Charles Oliveira recently discussed the upcoming light-heavyweight title fight between Jamahal Hill and champion Alex Pereira at UFC 300 this Saturday.

During the UFC 300 media day, Oliveira shared his thoughts on the main event, saying:

''Anyone that faces 'Poatan', if they stand with him, they know what they're facing. Just a guy with a heavy hand, he will strike with you, he will kick you a lot too. So you know that any strike can happen and he can just end the fight right there.''

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (7:20):

The historic UFC pay-per-view event will be co-headlined by an all-Chinese strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan. The feature bout pits BMF champion Justin Gaethje against former featherweight king Max Holloway.

