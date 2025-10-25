  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "It's gonna be tough for him" - Tom Aspinall gets strategic pep talk from Khabib Nurmagomedov in locker-room ahead of UFC 321 bout with Ciryl Gane

"It's gonna be tough for him" - Tom Aspinall gets strategic pep talk from Khabib Nurmagomedov in locker-room ahead of UFC 321 bout with Ciryl Gane

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Oct 25, 2025 20:07 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) receives advice for Khabib Nurmagomedov (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Tom Aspinall (left) receives advice for Khabib Nurmagomedov (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

With his maiden UFC heavyweight title defense just minutes away, Tom Aspinall has received an inspiring pep talk from none other than the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ad

In footage circulating on social media, 'The Eagle', who is at UFC 321 to corner his cousin Umar in his bantamweight bout against Mario Bautista, can be seen sharing words of encouragement to the Briton as he makes his final preparations before walking to the octagon to face Ciryl Gane.

As the former undefeated lightweight champion sees it, Aspinall's ability to efficiently string different MMA disciplines makes him a daunting proposition for the Frenchman:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Sometimes you use boxing separate, wrestling separate. When you use everything together: wrestling, pressure, boxing, everything [It will be tough on Gane]. Because [Gane] doesn't have this ability. He is a striker, he moves [well], he has good foot work... but when you use your punches and then takedown, it's going to be tough for him."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's advice for Tom Aspinall below:

Ad

Interestingly, Nurmagomedov's assessment holds some weight. While 'Bon Gamin' is one of the best strikers at heavyweight, he has struggled with grappling. Many believe that it is this glaring deficiency that cost him both his previous title fights.

Gane's most devastating loss came in his UFC 285 title fight against Jon Jones, where he was submitted in the very first round. Coming into UFC 321, Aspinall is a - 355 prohibitive favorite, with Gane as a +280 underdog.

A loss tonight could see 'Bon Gamin' removed from the title conversation for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, seeing as Alex Pereira looks primed for a move to heavyweight, a win this weekend could position Aspinall as a potential opponent for 'Poatan'.

About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications