"It's gonna be tough for him" - Tom Aspinall gets strategic pep talk from Khabib Nurmagomedov in locker-room ahead of UFC 321 bout with Ciryl Gane

With his maiden UFC heavyweight title defense just minutes away, Tom Aspinall has received an inspiring pep talk from none other than the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov.In footage circulating on social media, 'The Eagle', who is at UFC 321 to corner his cousin Umar in his bantamweight bout against Mario Bautista, can be seen sharing words of encouragement to the Briton as he makes his final preparations before walking to the octagon to face Ciryl Gane.As the former undefeated lightweight champion sees it, Aspinall's ability to efficiently string different MMA disciplines makes him a daunting proposition for the Frenchman:&quot;Sometimes you use boxing separate, wrestling separate. When you use everything together: wrestling, pressure, boxing, everything [It will be tough on Gane]. Because [Gane] doesn't have this ability. He is a striker, he moves [well], he has good foot work... but when you use your punches and then takedown, it's going to be tough for him.&quot;Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's advice for Tom Aspinall below:Interestingly, Nurmagomedov's assessment holds some weight. While 'Bon Gamin' is one of the best strikers at heavyweight, he has struggled with grappling. Many believe that it is this glaring deficiency that cost him both his previous title fights.Gane's most devastating loss came in his UFC 285 title fight against Jon Jones, where he was submitted in the very first round. Coming into UFC 321, Aspinall is a - 355 prohibitive favorite, with Gane as a +280 underdog.A loss tonight could see 'Bon Gamin' removed from the title conversation for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, seeing as Alex Pereira looks primed for a move to heavyweight, a win this weekend could position Aspinall as a potential opponent for 'Poatan'.