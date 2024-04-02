"It's a good match-up stylistically" - Jonathan Di Bella breaks down Superbon and Marat Grigorian's epic rivalry

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella believes the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event could go either way.

On Friday, April 5, ONE Championship will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The main event for ONE Friday Fights 58 is on plenty of fan's radars, as Superbon and Marat Grigorian go toe-to-toe for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

There are added stakes for Superbon and Grigorian, as they've fought twice in the past. Grigorian secured a 29-second knockout win outside of the promotion in 2018. Four years later, Superbon avenged the defeat with a unanimous decision at ONE X.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jonathan Di Bella had this to say about the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event:

"It's a crazy fight. It's 50-50 on my end. I really can't predict that one because they're already 1-1 going into the fight. I'm very excited, it's a good match-up stylistically. I feel like they could both win on points and they could both knock each other out. I'm 50-50, I'm split."

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Watch Di Bella's entire interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella looks to defend world title at ONE Friday Fights 58

Before Superbon vs Marat Grigorian, Jonathan Di Bella returns to action for the first time in 2023. Following his first title defense against Danial Williams, the undefeated Canadian-Italian looks to retain his ONE strawweight kickboxing throne against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai.

Prajanchai enters ONE Friday Fights 58 after establishing momentum last time out. In Dec. 2023, the Thai superstar killed two birds with one stone by avenging a previous defeat against Joseph Lasiri and regaining gold by securing an 88-second knockout win at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The 29-year-old plans to continue building momentum by making history and claiming two-sport supremacy on Friday.

Poll : Who will win the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event? Superbon Marat Grigorian 0 votes View Discussion