“It’s so hard to master all” – Kade Ruotolo says biggest difficulty in MMA is to blend various disciplines of the game

Despite all of the success that they have achieved in submission grappling, both Tye and Kade Ruotolo find themselves motivated by a potential transition into mixed martial arts.

If jiu-jitsu alone can provide an endless pursuit of knowledge and perfection then MMA will only multiply that several times over by bringing in other core skillsets.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion says that this aspect of the challenge is what intrigues him the most about trying his hand at such a dangerous and unpredictable pursuit.

His reasoning was questioned during a recent appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast, where it was pointed out that both he and his brother have already achieved great things without getting punched in the face.

Kade Ruotolo responded by making it clear that he is well aware of just how daunting a task it is, but that’s what draws him to it:

“With mixed martial arts, I believe it's so hard to master all the different martial arts. Like, you know how hard it is to master jiu-jitsu? You can’t master Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, boxing. And then to be able to mix them all together.”

Kade Ruotolo would enter MMA as a dangerous name for anyone

Despite naming all the disciplines that fighters must be well versed in to be successful in MMA, Kade Ruotolo would have a significant head start over many of his opponents.

At just 20 years old, he is one of the best submission grapplers on the planet, not to mention that he trained in striking during his younger years.

Specialists are no longer as common in the sport because of how many people walk right into an MMA gym instead of coming at it from a different martial arts background.

In the way that the likes of Garry Tonon and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida have made quick work of opponents once the fight hits the floor, hitting the deck with a Ruotolo brother is asking for trouble.

The Atos representative returns to the ONE Championship circle in a rematch against Tommy Langaker at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on January 28.

