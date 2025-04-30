“It’s the hardest round on Earth” - Tye Ruotolo says training with his twin brother Kade is the hardest thing he’s ever done

Tye Ruotolo is confident that he's never had a tougher fight than his brutal training sessions with his twin brother Kade.

Ad

The Ruotolo brothers are two of the greatest submission grapplers of the current generation, and their no-holds-barred approach during their practice sessions fueled their unstoppable domination of the sport.

In an interview with JitsMagazine, Tye recalled that he's never had a match with the same intensity as his scraps with his twin brother.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tye Ruotolo said:

"Every time that we scrap each other, it's the hardest round on Earth. And not only that, it's the most technical, too. It's just like a chess match."

Those intense yet methodical training sessions in their gym ultimately pushed Kade and Tye to unprecedented success in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Tye is the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title and has captured multiple world titles under Who's Number One and IBJJF.

Ad

Kade, meanwhile, is the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion. He also captured world titles under Eddie Bravo Invitational, Who's Number One, ADCC, and Craig Jones Invitational.

Tye is now set to defend his throne when he takes on a familiar foe in Bangkok.

The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion will put his gold on the line against two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Ad

Tye and Leon are in a 1-1 stalemate after they faced off twice before arriving in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Tye's entire interview below:

Ad

Tye Ruotolo says he has more tricks up his sleeve heading into his trilogy match against Dante Leon

They may have fought each other twice, but Tye Ruotolo is confident he'd still pull some new BJJ magic against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ruotolo said he added new moves to his bag heading into his trilogy match against the Canadian superstar.

Ad

He said:

"I was doing a little bit of research for sure and just a lot of drilling. Just trying to come up with some new stuff, some new entries. And, yeah, I'm excited to start exercising them for sure."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.