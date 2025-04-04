“It’s heating up over here” - Lyndon Knowles says Britain’s best are dying for a chance to be part of ONE Championship

Outside of Thailand, Lyndon Knowles believes the best Muay Thai fighters in the world are in England.

Ad

On April 4, Knowles will try to show the world just what UK Muay Thai is all about when he makes his debut at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

Stepping straight into the main event, Knowles will challenge two-sport titleholder Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Discussing the surge of talent coming out of the UK, Lyndon Knowles believes there's a whole new generation of British athletes working hard with dreams of one day making it to martial arts' biggest global stage.

“The best place to be for Muay Thai outside of Thailand is England," Knowles said in a recent interview with ONE Championship. "We’ve got the fighters and we’ve got the crowds now. It’s heating up over here. All the fighters are putting in the work to get to ONE.”

Ad

For Lyndon Knowles, his ONE debut has been a long time coming, and the three-time WBC champion has every intention of making the most of his opportunity.

Lyndon Knowles is used to being the underdog

As a newcomer who's been doubted throughout his entire career, Knowles is determined to shock the world and ONE Fight Night 30 and prove that he truly does belong with the best of the best.

Ad

"I've done it my whole career. A lot of people have said I'm too little, I'm too small, but I'm gonna prove everyone wrong," he told Combat Sports Today.

Ad

Getting a win over Roman Kryklia means doing something nobody inside the Circle has been able to do thus far—defeat the Ukrainian powerhouse.

Thus far, Kryklia is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship, with all but one of his wins coming by way of knockout.

Will Kryklia continue his reign of terror over the heavyweight divisions, or will Lyndon Knowles assume the throne and usher in a new era in the art of eight limbs?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.