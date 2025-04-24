“It's the highest of levels” - Tye Ruotolo honored to have credentialed training partners Kaynan Duarte, Felipe Pena over at Atos

Tye Ruotolo is a big believer that iron sharpens iron, and he has everything and everyone he needs to succeed over at Atos Jiu Jitsu Academy.

Apart from scrapping every day with his twin brother and fellow ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo, the reigning welterweight submission grappling world champion also has a star-studded line-up of teammates in San Diego, California.

In preparation for his upcoming world title defense with Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video, Ruotolo revealed he's been training with some of Atos' heavy-hitters.

The youngest IBJJF world champion told ONE Championship:

"I got my brother there, and we got [Felipe] Pena, Professor Andre [Galvao], and Kaynan [Duarte]. It doesn't get better. It's the highest of levels. Those are all big boys too."

Tye Ruotolo certainly couldn't have asked for better rolling partners in preparation for his next challenge. Leon, after all, brings forth a physically imposing yet technically sound style that powered him to back-to-back wins over Bruno Pucci and Tommy Langaker in the home of martial arts.

Ruotolo training with his massive teammates should definitely prepare him for the Canadian powerhouse's well-rounded arsenal at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Tye Ruotolo says he's now embracing the 'Ruotolotine'

The Ruotolo twins are known for their creative and innovative submissions, like the hybrid arm-triangle/rear-naked choke concoction they cooked up at ONE Fight Night 21 last year.

The deadly maneuver perfectly captured the twins' incredible submission-hunting instincts and was later aptly dubbed the 'Ruotolotine'.

Tye Ruotolo initially didn't like the name, but admits it later grew on him. He told ONE:

"Whether it's a Ruotolotine or a D'arce – people can’t get me to say that more. People ask me, how do you do the Ruotolotine? I'm like, it's not called the Ruotolotine. But now I'm even calling it that."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

