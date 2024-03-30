"It's an honor" - Jonathan Di Bella says fighting at Lumpinee Stadium was a childhood dream come true

Jonathan Di Bella is honored to continue living his childhood dream of fighting in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Before signing with ONE, Di Bella established himself as a well-respected kickboxer by maintaining an undefeated record. In October 2022, the Italian-Canadian took his credibility to another level by defeating Zhang Peimian for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

A year later, Di Bella defended his throne for the time against Danial Williams inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The 27-year-old furthered his legacy with the world title defense and completed a lifelong dream of fighting in the historic Thailand venue.

During an interview with ONE, Di Bella had this to say about getting the opportunity to compete in Lumpinee:

"I've been dreaming about fighting in Thailand since I was a kid. I've always wanted to fight in Lumpinee. Not many people could even say they fought at Lumpinee or in Thailand in general. So, to fight on the biggest events, one of the biggest events of the year, it's an honor, for sure."

On April 5, the ONE strawweight kickboxing king will return to the stadium he once dreamed of in for the ONE Friday Fights 58 co-main event. This time, Di Bella looks to retain his throne against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai, who regained gold in his last fight against Joseph Lasiri.

Jonathan Di Bella hopes ONE Championship holds an event inside Madison Square Garden

Jonathan Di Bella has accomplished many things through two fights under the ONE Championship banner. With that said, the 27-year-old is only getting started and has a significant dream he hopes to fulfill, which he explained during an interview with 4oz to Freedom:

"I keep mentioning to [ONE Championship CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong] that we're going back, we're going to go to the Garden one day, and yeah, hopefully it's gonna happen."

Before worrying about what's next, Di Bella has business to take care of at ONE Friday Fights 58. It'll be easier said than done, as Prajanchai looked phenomenal in December 2023 when he knocked out Joseph Lasiri in round one for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai throne.

ONE Friday Fights 58 can be seen live and for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.

Watch Jonathan Di Bella's entire interview below: