"One day" - Jonathan Di Bella dreams of headlining a ONE event at Madison Square Garden

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella dreams of ONE Championship holding an event inside Madison Square Garden.

In May 2023, ONE made history by holding their first event in North America. The star-studded fight card took place inside the 1stBank Center in Bloomfield, Colorado, with the following fighters securing wins - Demetrious Johnson, Rodtang, Mikey Musumeci, Stamp Fairtex, Sage Northcutt, and more.

ONE Fight Night 10 was a massive success, and the promotion plans to continue holding events in North America. If ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong needs venue suggestions, strawweight kickboxing king Di Bella has offered assistance.

Di Bella recently did an interview with 4oz to Freedom and had this to say about wanting to fight inside the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York:

"I keep mentioning to Chatri [Sityodtong] that we're going back, we're going to go to the Garden one day, and yeah, hopefully it's gonna happen."

Di Bella will likely have to wait until at least 2025 for ONE to host an event inside Madison Square Garden. When it comes to 2024, the promotion has already released the dates and locations for their North American trips - Denver, Colorado, in September and Atlanta, Georgia, in November.

Watch Jonathan Di Bella's entire interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella has business to take care of before pursuing Madison Square Garden event

Jonathan Di Bella has looked impressive throughout his ONE tenure and secured unanimous decision wins against Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams, respectively, in his last two outings. The undefeated Canadian-Italian will now face his toughest test yet when he defends his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title next time out.

On April 5, Di Bella will meet ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai, who looks to claim two-sport supremacy in the ONE Friday Fights 58 co-main event. The must-see matchup is scheduled to take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, watch.onefc.com).