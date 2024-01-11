“It’s about what I have” - Artem Belakh says he’d rather work on his game than focus on Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu’s game plan

ONE Fight Night 18 is a huge night for No.4-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Artem Belakh and his aspirations to reach the top of the talent-jammed division.

After securing a big win on his debut, the Russian fighter was finished in his last fight by Kwon Won Il, who sits just a spot above him in the ranking.

Rebounding and getting back in the win column is absolutely huge for the 27-year-old in his first fight back since that disappointing result at ONE Fight Night 11 in June last year.

On January 12, he will come up against an opponent in Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu who is full of confidence right now given his great start to life in ONE Championship.

Belakh revealed to ONE Championship that his focus in this training camp has been emphasized on himself rather than what his opponent brings to the table.

He has total faith in his own abilities and the knowledge and experience of his team to prepare him for this opponent ahead of his pivotal meeting this Friday.

Artem Belakh said:

“I don't think about [my opponent’s] strengths, It’s about what I have and what I can offer to my opponent. These aspects [weaknesses and strengths] are handled by my training team and I trust them completely. We are simply working according to the plan.”

Artem Belakh will have to find a way to stop the win streak of his opponent

Artem Belakh backing his own skillset is an encouraging sign when he’s coming up against a fighter who will not be short of confidence.

While he attempts to reverse his fortunes with a win, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu is one of the most in-form fighters in the division right now. The Mongolian fighter has won three in a row after earning his spot on the roster via the Road to ONE: Mongolia tournament before his banner year in 2023.

Belakh will undoubtedly be a tough test for him, but Baatarkhuu will be coming into this fight with the momentum behind him and a statement in mind.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription on January 12. Check local listings for more details.