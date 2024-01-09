“This is going to be a good fight” – Fabricio Andrade sides with Artem Belakh in upcoming clash with Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is siding with divisional contender Artem Belakh in his scheduled fight this week against veteran Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

27-year-old Russian Belakh will battle Mongolian Baatarkhuu, who is eight years his senior, at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is part of a nine-fight offering happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The card is available in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Andrade gave his take on the slated bantamweight showdown, leaning more on the side of his Tiger Muay Thai teammate Belakh. The Brazilian believes he has a lot going for him over his opponent, including being the younger fighter who has more to give.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“I think this is a good fight for Artem, you know? He’s coming off a loss and an injury in his feet I think. And his opponent is a bit old, you know? He’s not in his prime anymore. Artem is still young. I think this is going to be a good fight for him. I think he’s going to be able to strike well, take it to the ground, and finish this fight.”

Artem Belakh is coming off a loss in his previous fight at the hands of South Korean Kwon Won Il by TKO (punches) in the second round of their clash in June. The defeat sent him to a 1-1 record in ONE after his unanimous decision victory in his promotional debut in October 2022 over Brazilian Leandro Issa.

At ONE Fight Night 18, the Krasnodar native will be going up against an opponent in Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu who has been undefeated in his three fights to date in ONE. His most recent victory was over Filipino fighter Jhanlo Mark Sangiao by submission last August.

Anatoly Malykhim rallies behind compatriot Artem Belakh after losing last time around

Apart from his team at Tiger Muay Thai, Artem Belakh also received support from fellow Russian fighter and double ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin when he lost in his last fight in June.

‘Sladkiy’ was among the first to give words of encouragement to Belakh after he absorbed a second-round TKO loss (punches) from South Korean Kwon Won il.

Malykhin shared what he said to his compatriot in an interview with ONE Championship in the aftermath of Belakh’s loss, highlighting that he was outplayed by Kwon but that it was not the end for him.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion said:

“Kwon's heart was bigger in this fight. Artem didn't manage to submit Kwon because Kwon's defense was good. My word of advice for Artem is to train, enjoy life, love your job, and the victories will come.”

Artem Belakh has an opportunity to redeem himself later this week when he takes on undefeated Mongolian fighter Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video in Thailand.