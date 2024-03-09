The man helming the management role for Jake Paul was not happy with the recent behavior of Eddie Hearn.

Nakisa Bidarian also is a co-promoter alongside Paul for Most Valuable Promotions and did not take kindly to what he perceived as hypocrisy from Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn. Paul has been getting flack for the recent announcement of his Mike Tyson fight.

Bidarian thought this was weird in the context of the Matchroom figurehead setting up a faceoff today to tease a potential fight between Manny Pacquiao and Conor Benn.

boxing journalist Michael Benson posted,

"Jake Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian responds to Eddie Hearn saying it's 'incredibly sad' that Jake is fighting Mike Tyson: 'It's incredibly ironic and, as usual, hypocritical of Eddie Hearn to talk negatively about another event.

"Eddie was standing between Manny Pacquiao, a very small-statured 45-year-old man, and his next opponent, a 27-year-old Matchroom fighter who has had issues getting licensed in the UK to box again. It's incredibly sad. He spends more time speaking about other people’s business than he does tending his own."



Jake Paul and his history of fighting older opponents

Paul has developed a reputation for taking on older fighters and this Tyson fight is not the lone example of this by any measure.

The 27-year-old faced someone his age in his pro debut, Ali Eson Gib, but Paul has largely been the younger combatant through his fights. His sophomore boxing bout was against 39-year-old former NBA player Nate Robinson. Paul followed this up by stopping former UFC veteran Ben Askren.

'The Problem Child' next took on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a pair of prize fights.

The Ohio native then garnered a points win over 48-year-old former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and fought someone half Silva's age thereafter. Tommy Fury, Paul's next opponent, was 23 years old at the time and put the first blemish on his rival's boxing record.

Jake Paul got back to the win column with a unanimous decision win over former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz.

His most recent pair of fights saw Paul best Andre August and Ryan Bourland in consecutive stoppages. However, both combatants were over 35 year olds.