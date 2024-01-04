“It’s so interconnected” – Angela Lee says new fitness hobbies have kept her mental health in check

After hanging up the gloves and laying her coveted atomweight MMA world title down at ONE Fight Night 14, Angela Lee has found new pursuits in life to fill the void of competition.

‘Unstoppable’ announced her retirement having battled through a lot of adversity in recent years, both in the public eye and behind closed doors. She is now motivated to help others by sharing the experiences of everything that she has gone through in her personal and professional life.

In a recent appearance on the Keep it Aloha Podcast, Lee spoke about one new aspect in her life that she believes has really helped to balance things such as her mental health:

“That's something that I've been prioritizing these last couple of months is I joined the F45, which is like this gym that it's like a group workout kind of thing and it's only 45 minutes. That's all you have to do, 45 minutes.”

Angela Lee continued, speaking about the benefits that her new routine has had on her mental health:

”And then you can get on with the rest of the day just get the hardest part out and then I've been doing the sauna and cold plunge pretty much every day. It's been so good on me physically but it's so interesting how a physical workout is so good for your mental health right? To me, it’s so interconnected.”

Watch the full interview below:

Angela Lee hopes to bring all of these thoughts together via Fightstory

Having faced her own demons in the past and experienced not knowing where to turn, Angela Lee is happy to have a light at the end of the tunnel that she can share with others.

Tragedy struck her family at the end of 2022 when Angela’s younger sibling Victoria took her own life on Boxing Day that year.

This eventually led to Lee retiring in 2023 and sharing her story about her struggles with mental health during her run as the atomweight queen.

Through her non-profit organization Fightstory, Lee hopes to help others that may find themselves in similar struggles without a hand to guide them through it like her family have been for her.

Check out more about Fightstory by heading to their website.