"It's interesting how we see injustice done to the fighters" - Francis Ngannou raises his voice against bad judging

Francis Ngannou has never relied on the judges' scorecards for a victory. Still, the UFC heavyweight champion acknowledges the promotion's poor quality of judging and has spoken out about the issue.

The Cameroonian superstar took to social media to express his disappointment with the people in charge of deciding the outcome of the fights. What frustrates Ngannou is that everybody complains about poor judging, but nothing ever really changes. On Twitter, Francis Ngannou wrote:

"It's interesting how we see injustice done to the fighters by some judges, we talk about it, and then move on from it the next day, only to get pissed off again when it happens the next time."

'The Predator' also pointed out that, at the end of the day, the fighters are the ones paying the price as they take undeserved setbacks and financial hits. Francis Ngannou added:

"The fighter has to go home unrewarded with all that frustration - and half of their money - for a job well done. Something needs to be done for these athletes getting robbed on the score cards."

Questionable decisions

Last weekend's UFC Vegas 32 was met with some backlash after a couple of main card bouts ended controversially. Many observers believe that both Miranda Maverick and Kyler Phillips were robbed in their respective fights.

Even UFC president Dana White doesn't completely trust his promotion's judges. His stance regarding the issue is well known:

"Don't leave it in the hands of the judges."

Unfortunately, nothing has been done to fix the system. To this day, questionable decisions are being handed out at almost every single UFC event.

Who will Francis Ngannou fight next?

Francis Ngannou awaits the winner of next month's interim title clash between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane at UFC 265. Whoever emerges victorious will get a title shot against Ngannou.

However, both Francis Ngannou and former champion Stipe Miocic were unhappy with the UFC's decision to book an interim title fight.

For Ngannou, crowning an interim champ felt like a disrespectful gesture on the UFC's part. Meanwhile, Miocic isn't happy that he'll have to wait so long before getting his championship rematch.

