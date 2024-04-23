"It's just up to me now" - Jonathan Haggerty says fate of three-sport dream lies in his own hands

Jonathan Haggerty is not in a position where he needs to chase and campaign in order to get the fights that he wants in ONE Championship.

There was a time where the Brit was doing what he could to stand out from the pack and make a case for why he should be the fighter that everyone is talking about, but none of that matters now.

As the two sport bantamweight world champion, 'The General' is the one calling the shots and making things happen.

The only thing that matters to him now is keeping hold of his titles so that he can continue to do this and carve out his own legacy.

He has spoken multiple times in the past about wanting to cross over into MMA so that he can attempt to become a three sport world champion.

Haggerty told Sky Sports that he can make all of his dreams come true as long as he keeps on winning and letting the opponents come to him:

"Everyone wants to challenge me, so now, it's totally just up to me now to perform and maintain momentum."

Jonathan Haggerty is taking each challenge one at a time

Not getting ahead of himself is crucial for Jonathan Haggerty with how many big opportunities there are out there for him.

At ONE 168: Denver, the double champion faces a huge threat to his Muay Thai title when he takes on flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a dream fight for ONE's return to the United States.

'The General' knows that if he isn't at his very best in Denver, 'The Kicking Machine' could take one of his two world titles.

Before he can look to claim another world championship by stepping into MMA, he must try to produce the biggest win of his entire career by taking out another of the world's very best strikers.

ONE 168 will air live from Ball Arena in Denver on September 6.