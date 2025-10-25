"It's just the pressure of having common opponent" - Chael Sonnen demands Tom Aspinall outdo Jon Jones in Ciryl Gane clash

Chael Sonnen believes Tom Aspinall’s biggest challenge at UFC 321 won’t be taking on Ciryl Gane alone. According to him, the biggest challenge will be living up to Jon Jones’s shadow.

Ad

The former UFC fighter argued that the pressure comes from unavoidable comparison. Jones submitted Gane in the first round at UFC 285, and that result remains the benchmark. Aspinall, in Sonnen’s eyes, must not only win but do so in a way that outshines Jones’s effortless dominance.

Anything less, he warned, could shift the narrative away from Aspinall’s rise and back to Jones’s supremacy. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

Ad

Trending

"[Aspinall] is dealing with talking heads like me that come in and create an extra layer of pressure. Tom's not only got to handle Ciryl, he’s got to handle Ciryl in a like or better fashion than Jon Jones handled Ciryl. If Ciryl comes out of this match with the world championship, Ciryl does not become the greatest heavyweight phenomenon out there. Jon Jones does. The biggest winner of this fight... There is a potential that it is Jon Jones. It's just the pressure of having this common opponent."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Jon didn't have to fight Ciryl, but officially that stat exists. Ciryl, whatever happened that night from a competitive standpoint, stayed in the locker room. Ciryl, the fighter, the champion, the kickboxer, the number one contender, did not ever get into the ring that night. But either way, right, that's all part of the game. If you can make a guy wilt in the back so you don't have to do it in the cage, this is fair play. Anderson Silva did that to plenty of men. Mike Tyson did that to plenty of men. That's part of the game."

Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (5:20):

Ad

Stefan Struve believes Tom Aspinall needs a statement win against Ciryl Gane because of Jon Jones

Stefan Struve believes Tom Aspinall must deliver a decisive performance when he faces Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. Struve sees the fight as a defining moment since it also draws comparisons to Jon Jones' performance against the Frenchman.

Gane’s speed, movement, and striking skill create a complex puzzle that will test Aspinall’s strategy. Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

“Yes, [Aspinall has to make a statement] because Jones beat Gane. If he loses to Gane, it’s going to be used against him. But I think he has the skill set to beat Ciryl Gane. It’s going to be very interesting because, in my opinion, these are the two best-moving heavyweights ever in the UFC, probably. They’re used to fighting guys with a lot of power that stand still in front of them and are an easier target with their speed, with their movement and the way they want to set up their shots."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More