"It’s not legal to coerce girls" - UFC star speaks up against Andrew Tate's public OnlyF*ns admission

Controverisial influencer Andrew Tate has admitted to his use of OnlyF*ns in order to earn money.

'Cobra' took to X and shared how he helped some women make money from the adult-content platform. Tate then argued how OnlyF*ns was legal, and his past usage of the platform was being used as an excuse to prosecute him for his political opinions. In a lengthy tweet, he added that he chose to resort to "legal" means to earn his money, rather than any sort of illegal activity. A part of his tweet read:

"It's true that 10 years ago, I helped girls make money with OnlyF*ns... Considering OnlyF*ns is legal... Considering p*rn is legal and promoted everywhere. If I wasn't speaking against the system and how they lie to us... Would any of my past be weaponised into a bulls**t international criminal investigation? That's why this is a MATRIX ATTACK. I'm being attacked for my political views and influence in awakening minds."

Check out Andrew Tate's full tweet below:

The post caught the eye of UFC fighter Kevin Lee, who took to social media to issue a response. 'Motown Phenom' accused Tate of forcing women to create sexual content and asked him to take accountability for his misdeeds. Lee issued a lengthy reply to the tweet, part of which read:

"My brother, it's not legal to coerce girls into making sexual content... I always hear you talk about accountability but I've never heard you take any... Let me be clear though: I don't want to see you guys locked up and I don't think you should be. Just stand up and quit b*tching about something you did openly and bragged about."

Check out Kevin Lee's full response below:

When Kevin Lee called out Andrew Tate for a fight

Kevin Lee's recent response to Andrew Tate is not the first time he has gone after the controversial influencer on social media.

Earlier in Feburary this year, 'Motown Phenom' took to X to call Tate out for a fight, aguing that it was the only matchup that made sense for the 31-year-old.

The Michigan native then backtracked on his callout, saying that he had issued the challenge in jest.

Lee is currently going through a rough patch in his MMA career. The 31-year-old has lost five out of his last seven fights. He was last seen in action in July 2023 when he locked horns against Rinat Fakhretdinov in a welterweight clash. The night did not go well for Lee as he suffered a submission loss less than 60 seconds into the fight. Following the loss, he announced his retirement, but backtracked on that announcement soon after to return to MMA competition.