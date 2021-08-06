"It's like the IBF vs. the WBC champion" - Dana White explains why the interim heavyweight title between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane makes sense

Dana White was on the receiving end of criticism from fans and pundits alike after scheduling an interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. While the fight was a lucrative stylistic matchup, the idea of an interim title seemed ridiculous to many.

The UFC president recently explained the rationale behind matching up Gane and Lewis for the interim heavyweight title in a recent interview with MMA Junkie. According to Dana White, an interim title fight would decide the best heavyweight fighter in the UFC apart from champion Francis Ngannou. White also stated that the winner would then fight Ngannou in a title unification bout, much like the boxing championships. Expounding why the headlining fight at UFC 265 made sense, Dana White said:

"This interim title is awesome. You have a guy who's undefeated and a guy who beat the champion. You know, you have the two best heavyweights in the world for sure, fighting for the title. And what happens is, when they fight Francis... it's like the old days of the IBF vs. the WBC champion, and you unify the belt. That's exactly how I look at it."

The BIG boys set to close out the show in Houston 📍



Dana White and Francis Ngannou's strained relationship

Francis Ngannou was initially rumored to face former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones in his first title defense. When 'Bones' got involved in a pay dispute with the UFC, the company looked to schedule a fight between Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou for August 7.

However, in a strange turn of events, the UFC booked an interim title fight between Lewis and Gane. Reportedly, Francis Ngannou wasn't ready to return in August right after his title win against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. As expected, 'The Predator' wasn't happy with the news of the interim title fight and openly voiced his displeasure.

UFC president Dana White was asked to weigh in on his relationship ahead of the upcoming UFC 265 pay-per-view. White claimed to harbor no ill feelings towards the champion and revealed that their strife developed a while back. Dana White told MMA Junkie's John Morgan:

"Listen Francis and I are whatever we are. I was all Francis, Francis and you know, we had a little issue before the first Stipe (Miocic) fight. And you know, we've been what we are ever since. I don't dislike Francis. You know, we'll get it done, try to make him happy and see what we can do."

Watch the interview below:

