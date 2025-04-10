“It’s like organized chaos” - Liam Harrison embraces the grueling grind of running different businesses outside the ring

If there's ever someone who can personify mad energy, it would be Liam Harrison.

The British legend is one of the most electrifying fighters inside the ring and one of the loudest personalities outside of it.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison detailed how he finds the time to juggle his multiple responsibilities as a fighter and an entrepreneur at the tail end of his legendary career.

Liam Harrison returns to ONE Championship from a short-lived retirement when he takes on Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at Ball Arena.

Despite his impending match, Harrison said he still has time to oversee the operations of Bad Company Gym in his hometown of Leeds in England, and fly across multiple American states to hold seminars:

"My brain needs to be having loads of stuff going on because as soon as all these stuff slightly stops, lose my mind. So I need it 100mph all the time. That’s how I like it. It’s like organized chaos inside here, like all sorts going on, but I need it," he said.

Harrison initially retired from active competition following his defeat to Thai legend Seksan at ONE 168: Denver in September 2024.

That retirement lasted mere months, though, and 'Hitman' was back in action in March this year.

Harrison scored a technical knockout win over Isaac Araya and claimed the WBC Muay Thai Diamond title in Manchester, England.

Liam Harrison determined to score improbable KO of Soe Lin Oo in Denver

Soe Lin Oo has a reputation as one of the toughest human beings on the planet, but Liam Harrison wants to shatter that aura in Denver.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said he plans to bring the heat when he takes on 'The Man of Steel' in their Muay Thai showdown at ONE 173.

He said:

"The guy’s called 'The Man of Steel' for a reason. And they say he can’t be knocked out, I want to try. I take it as a challenge, so let’s see."

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

