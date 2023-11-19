"It's like watching MMA without takedowns" - Rich Franklin explains why American fans are enamored by Muay Thai

Mixed martial arts legend Rich Franklin is more than happy to take credit for coming up with the idea to promote Muay Thai bouts in four-ounce gloves.

ONE Championship’s unique take on the art of eight limbs has created one of the most exciting sports around the world. Though Muay Thai has largely been absent in the United States, the promotion has seen the beautifully brutal sport begin to gain some momentum in the mainland.

Speaking with Josh Thomson and ‘Big’ John McCarthy on the Weighing In podcast, Franklin, the current Vice President of ONE Championship, stated he he can't quite remember who came up with the idea of Muay Thai fights in MMA gloves. He quipped that he’ll go ahead and take credit for the ingenious idea.

“I think there's a huge Muay Thai following in the US more than than people realize,” Franklin said. “Because it's like watching MMA without any of the takedowns and better stand-up really because we have our Muay Thai matches in the four-ounce gloves. I can’t remember whose idea it was [for Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves], so I’ll take credit for it. I have come up with some good ideas for the company.”

ONE Championship currently hosts some of the greatest strikers in the history of the sport, including reigning world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Jonathan Haggerty, Tawanchai, Smilla Sundell, and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12 will see former ONE bantamweight MMA titleholder John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker make his Muay Thai debut against living legend Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison.

Sidelined since August 2022 with a knee injury, Harrison will make his return inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium against one of the heaviest hitters in all of combat sports.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.