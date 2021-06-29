"It's like a world war" - Khabib Nurmagomedov weighs in on the diverse UFC lightweight division

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes the current UFC lightweight roster is an assorted blend of fighters belonging to different ethnicities. The Dagestan native recently likened the clash of the 155lbs bracket fighters to a "World War."

In an interview with UFC Russia, 'The Eagle' discussed whether any Russian-speaking fighter could take over the lightweight throne down the line. Nurmagomedov pointed out that fighters such as Islam Makhachev (ranked No. 9) and Arman Tsarukyan (ranked No. 15) have immense potential and may reach the helm soon. 'The Eagle' was asked if he saw two Russians competing for the belt in a title fight, to which he replied:

"Honestly, I doubt that it is the case for the belt but in contending fights it is possible. They are strong and they have enough experience. They are ready to face this challenge. I think they will go far. I mean Islam [Makhachev] and all these guys," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, the Russian natives will first have to endure the wrath of the stacked lightweight division. Khabib Nurmagomedov, who relinquished the throne last year, believes that the lightweight division comprises elite fighters from across the world who will undoubtedly be a strenuous test for Russian fighters.

"Such a nice composition of the division. Not only them but also the Brazilians. For instance, [Charles] Oliveira or take a look at [Rafael] dos Anjos. The Americans are also well represented in this division: [Dustin] Poirier, [Justin] Gaethje, [Michael] Chandler. So you know, it is like a World War: the Russians, the Americans, and the Brazilians," added Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"It will be fun" - Khabib Nurmagomedov is enthralled by the current state of the lightweight division

At UFC 262, Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Charles Oliveria became the new lightweight champion. 'Do Bronx' secured the title following a TKO victory over Michael Chandler. Although Oliveira's next bout is yet to be confirmed, MMA pundits have predicted that the Brazilian will likely face the victor of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3.

The highly-anticipated trilogy will go down at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Owing to the magnitude of the forthcoming rubber match, the victor can most certainly expect a title shot in the fall of 2021.

Former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also believes the fate of the lightweight division will be decided later this year.

"This division has always been interesting and difficult...it will be fun by the end of this year," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

