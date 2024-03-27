"It's a little bit easier for me" - Superbon says he feels 'more comfortable' in kickboxing than Muay Thai

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will face Marat Grigorian in a rematch for their division's interim throne at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5th.

This bout will be the Thai former world champion's return to kickboxing after taking a detour to Muay Thai by challenging Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title late last year.

While Superbon is adept in both Muay Thai and kickboxing rules, he admits that he likes traditional kickboxing rulesets better. In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, the Thai icon explained why:

"But in kickboxing, I feel more comfortable because the weapons are not that much. Only punch, low kick, or maybe a body shot with punches or something like that. It's a little bit easier for me."

Aside from prohibiting the clinch, throws and elbow strikes, kickboxing also bans kick-catching, which is very common in Muay Thai. This allows the 33-year-old striker to throw his finest weapon with impunity: his signature roundhouse kick.

Watch the full interview here:

Superbon lists down kickboxing techniques he'll use to finish Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

Coming into a match where he already beat his opponent in the past, Superbon is quite confident that he'll get the job done on the rematch. In fact, he even listed down the main weapons he'll use to get the finish.

He told ONE Championship:

"I can throw a knee, a jumping knee, I can do that too. I think those are the two things I can knock him out with, a jumping knee, or a head kick."

Of his 114 pro wins, the Thai icon finished four using knee strikes, while six were achieved with his patented high kick. Those numbers alone should give merit to the words he said above.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and watch.onefc.com).