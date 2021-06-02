"It's a much harder fight than I was looking for" - Kevin Lee admits he didn't seek out Sean Brady 

The UFC in recent times has preferred to engage its fighters in a cut-throat competition over building them up through favorable matchups and Kevin Lee vs Sean Brady is the latest example of this.

Lee has called out Mike Perry multiple times since moving up to welterweight for the second time in his career.

However, UFC deemed the undefeated Brady a worthy opponent to welcome the 'Motown Phenom' back into the 175 lbs division.

Kevin Lee suffered knee injuries in his last fight against Charles Oliveira and had to undergo multiple surgeries for complete recovery. While speaking to Helen Yee in a recent interview, Lee stated that Platinum prefers a stand-up fight over grappling. This is why he wanted to fight Perry to avoid recurring injuries from a grappling-heavy contest.

However, UFC matched him up against Sean Brady and Kevin Lee had the following to say about his opponent.

"It's a much harder fight than I was looking for, I ain't gonna lie. So I kind of had to turn myself up a little bit as soon as they gave me that call," Kevin Lee said. "They called me on my last day in Jamaica. I'm on vacation and I'm like, 'alright'. I booked the fight the next morning. Went for the run that night. Booked the fight and now it's back to work. This is a way tougher fight. So, I gotta turn up."

Kevin Lee and Sean Brady will fight on the undercard of Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3

Kevin Lee and Sean Brady will fight on the undercard of the UFC 264 pay-per-view event on July 10th, headlined by the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Kevin Lee (18-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC) is one of the most highly touted prospects and has struggled to maintain consistency throughout his UFC career. Since losing to Tony Ferguson in an interim lightweight title fight in 2017, Lee has failed to put together a winning streak.

He has lost three out of his last five fights. His last fight was a third-round submission loss to Charles Oliveira in March 2020, on the final fight card before the COVID-imposed lockdown.

His opponent Sean Brady (14-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) is the No.13-ranked UFC Welterweight. Undefeated in his career so far, Brady secured a win in his last fight over Jake Matthews via submission at UFC 259.

UFC 264 will undeniably become one of the biggest pay-per-view of all time due to what's at stake in the main event. Both Kevin Lee and Sean Brady need a big win to make strides in the Welterweight division. An impressive performance at UFC 264 will definitely get more attention to the winner than most other fighters in the division.

