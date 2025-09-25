  • home icon
  "It's a new challenge for me" - Shadow ready to follow in mentor Superbon's path toward kickboxing

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 25, 2025 06:11 GMT
Shadow | Image credit: ONE Championship
Shadow [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn couldn’t pass up the chance for a quick turnaround, despite it being uncharted territory.

Barely three weeks after his stunning first-round knockout of Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35, the 25-year-old Thai slugger will make his kickboxing debut against Chinese sensation 'Spirit Dragon' Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 126.

Shadow got the call to replace the injured ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and didn’t hesitate.

The former Rajadamnern Stadium champion has always wanted to test himself in kickboxing and perhaps follow the footsteps of his mentor, current ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

The Singha Mawynn Gym product told ONE Championship:

"I've never thought about trying kickboxing before. I hadn't studied the rules, but I've watched it before, and I was with Superbon. Since I have this opportunity, I have to try. It's a new challenge for me. My body is ready for the next fight. I'm training normally now. All I need to do is cut weight, and I'll be ready to get in the ring.”
Shadow confident he has the tools to beat Liu Menyang

Despite his lack of experience in the kickboxing realm, Shadow Singha Mawynn holds a strong belief in his capabilities.

For one, the streaking 25-year-old takes great pride in his diverse and well-rounded skillset, which should come in handy against 'Spirit Dragon'.

"Facing Liu Mengyang, who beat Noiri, who is now the interim champion and is close to being a world champion, is a very difficult task for me. He's very skilled in kickboxing, and I'm new to the sport," he admitted to ONE Championship.
"I haven't seen any weaknesses in Liu Mengyang yet, but I think I'll be able to find an opening or a way to win during the fight. I think my power could be an advantage. Throwing heavy strikes might wear him down."
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

