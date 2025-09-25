"Need to be careful" - Shadow admits he has to pay attention to different kickboxing rule set at ONE Friday Fights 126

Shadow Singha Mawynn acknowledges the significant adjustments required for his next fight as he prepares to face 'Spirit Dragon' Liu Mengyang in a featherweight kickboxing contest in Bangkok this Friday, Sept. 26.The third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender makes a quick turnaround at ONE Friday Fights 126 following his US$50,000 performance bonus knockout victory over Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35 earlier this month.Though confident, the Singha Mawynn product knows he must completely alter his fighting approach, eliminating the elbows, clinch work, and leg catches that have been fundamental to his Muay Thai journey on martial arts’ biggest stage.&quot;My opponent, Liu Mengyang, is a very good puncher, and he's quick. In kickboxing, he'll be a tough opponent for me,&quot; Shadow told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview ahead of his kickboxing debut this week.&quot;Facing Liu Mengyang, who beat Noiri, who is now the interim champion and is close to being a world champion, is a very difficult task for me. He's very skilled in kickboxing, and I'm new to the sport.&quot;Though there is some form of concern leading up to his return inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, the Thai warrior sees one area where he could unsettle the Chinese kickboxing specialist.&quot;I haven't seen any weaknesses in Liu Mengyang yet, but I think I'll be able to find an opening or a way to win during the fight. I think my power could be an advantage. Throwing heavy strikes might wear him down,&quot; the 25-year-old continued. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShadow says he must be aware not to throw Muay Thai into the mix Despite undergoing a short but fulfilling fight camp, Shadow believes the change of ruleset might still leave him caught in two worlds on fight night.As such, the Thai slugger says he must be fully aware of every exchange as the fight goes on to avoid accidentally tapping into his 'Art of Eight Limbs' weapons.&quot;I have to remember not to use my elbows in training or during the fight. I also need to be careful not to grab his legs or clinch with him,&quot; the Muay Thai sensation told the promotion in the same interview.ONE Friday Fights 126 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.