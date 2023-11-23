"It's okay when a woman says it" - Michael Bisping shares wife's reaction to Nina-Marie Daniele being asked an NSFW question by Tom Aspinall

Nina-Marie Daniele is one of the most surprising emergent figures in MMA, as she previously had no connection to the sport or combat sports in general. Instead, she was a social media influencer who had parlayed her physical appearance and occasional comedic content into internet stardom.

This culminated in Nina-Marie Daniele becoming a household name in the UFC, interviewing many of the promotion's top stars, including newly minted interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. The Englishman is generally thought of as one of the most mild-mannered fighters on the roster.

However, Aspinall made waves when he asked her an NSFW question on a recent interview. This drew a reaction from Michael Bisping, who is one of Tom Aspinall's greatest supporters. During a recent appearance on the True Geordie podcast, he expressed (at 14:33 minutes) his wife's thoughts on the incident:

"I showed it to my wife. I showed it to my wife and do you know what she said? And this is coming from a woman, not a misogynistic pig Michael Bisping. She said, 'Well, look at that.' It's okay when a woman says it, but when a man tries to play the same game, that doesn't fly, you know what I mean?"

Unfortunately for Nina-Marie Daniele, she is no stranger to such comments, as fans often give her a taste of it. Furthermore, frequent collaborator Sean Strickland, another UFC fighter, is known for his own vulgarity when it comes to her and others as well.

But, for her part, Daniele has not reprimanded Aspinall for his conduct; instead, she has taken it in stride.

Nina-Marie Daniele's gift to Alex Pereira

While her interview with interim heavyweight kingpin Tom Aspinall, who captured the title by knocking out streaking Russian phenom Sergei Pavlovich, went viral, Nina-Marie Daniele interviewed some of the other key fighters from UFC 295. This included reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

In fact, she once gifted him with a Pikachu stuffed toy, which led to a now popular video of Pereira imitating Pikachu's signature vocalization. The stuffed toy went hand in hand with the Brazilian's denim jacket, which featured Pikachu on the back.