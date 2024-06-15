“It's one of my highest goals right now” - Sitthichai gunning for featherweight kickboxing world grand prix title

Thai kickboxing icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong has seen and done it all in the striking martial arts realm.

A longtime contender in the world's largest martial arts organization, Sitthichai believes there isn't much he has yet to achieve as a professonal fighter. But there is one thing that has definitely caught his eye.

'Killer Kid' is looking to be among the eight participants in the recently announced 2024 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champonship.

The single elimination tournament format, which ONE Championship has become known for in recent years, will bring together eight of the toughest fighters in the world, and Sitthichai wants in.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Sitthichai said this was his main goal moving forward.

'Killer Kid' stated:

"Well, since I've won prizes and trophies around the world. The Kickboxing Grand Prix of ONE Championship is something I'd like to win, it's one of my highest goals right now. And if I win that belt, I want to retire. If I don't win, I want to continue fighting."

Sitthichai was last seen in a unanimous decision victory over former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event took place live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, June 8th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on-demand via Amazon Prime Video.

Sitthichai thankful for fan support following vintage performance against Masaaki Noiri: "It means so much"

'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong turned back the clock and put together one of his best performances in ONE Championship against Masaaki Noiri.

The 32-year-old Thai veteran says he is thankful for the fans who showed their support.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I’m very happy, and very relieved to know there are such messages because normally I’d see something like, ‘He’s done. He’s at the end of his career.’ But now, to hear that they’re saying stuff like, ‘He’s back’ it means so much."