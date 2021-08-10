"It's one thing that Darren's lacking a bit" - Michael Bisping reveals the one element that Darren Till should add to his arsenal to become a complete fighter

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes his compatriot Darren Till needs to add boxing footwork to his skillset in order to become a complete mixed martial artist.

Speaking on BT Sport's review of UFC 265, 'The Count' said that adding the 'sweet science' to his arsenal would help 'The Gorilla' significantly develop as a fighter.

Bisping started by praising Till on his various skills:

" He's very complete, his takedown defense is very good. If he gets taken down, he gets back up well. I'm sure he's got a good ground game as well, although we rarely get to see it. On the feet, we know, he's very powerful, he's got great timing as well and he's got great Thai boxing, some of the best we've got in the UFC," said Michael Bisping.

'The Count' then talked about the one element missing from the 28-year-old's game.

"I think that's one thing [boxing footwork] that Darren's lacking a little bit. And I think if he just mixed in some footwork drills, some boxing stuff, you know, some defensive stuff, some cutting angles, things like that...that would definitely help...and then, I think, pretty much, he would be very complete as a fighter."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Darren Till in the video below:

Darren Till has not competed in the UFC for over a year

It has been more than a year since MMA fans saw Darren Till in action. The 28-year-old's last fight took place in July 2020 as he took on Robert Whittaker in a five-round bout on Fight Island.

'The Gorilla' ended up on the losing side in a highly competitive fight, with 'The Reaper' taking home unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the fight 48-47 in the Australian's favor.

Darren Till will next be in action against Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout on September 4 at the UFC Apex. The fight was originally set to take place in London, but things did not work out according to plan and thus, the event was shifted to Las Vegas.

