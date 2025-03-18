“It's no problem” - Tawanchai assures fans he can overcome Masaaki Noiri’s vast kickboxing experience at ONE 172

Tawanchai PK Saenchai remains unfazed about Masaaki Noiri's edge when it comes to kickboxing experience.

Ad

While the undisputed featherweight Muay Thai world champion has exuded greatness in 'The Art of Eight Limbs', pundits are still curious if he can reach the same heights in another sport.

We'll find out soon enough when Tawanchai tussles with the Japanese superstar for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title in the penultimate match of the blockbuster ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang megaevent this coming Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking during the ONE 172 press conference, the PK Saenchai Gym athlete praised Noiri's elite skills but confidently claimed he can more than hold his own in a different ruleset:

"So this is going to be a kickboxing rule [fight], and it's a different rule than Muay Thai. But it's no problem. I've been watching Noiri's fights, and I know he has a great low kick, and a great punch, and a great heart also. And for the fight, I'm looking forward to showing a great fight to you guys."

Ad

To be fair, Tawanchai has already proven his mettle in kickboxing with impressive victories over 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut and Davit Kiria.

Noiri, though, is a former multi-division K-1 world champion and should give the Thai striker a great match for the interim strap.

Watch the ONE 172 press conference in its entirety:

Ad

Tawanchai wary of Masaaki Noiri's calf kicks

While Tawanchai will be on the lookout for all of Masaaki Noiri's weapons, it's the Japanese fighter's punishing calf kicks that got his full attention.

The Team Vasileus athlete notched a frightening TKO win over Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 this past January after brutally chopping down his opponent's legs.

Ad

Tawanchai told ONE:

"What I learned from his latest performance is that he has good kicks. It looks dangerous. Let's not underestimate his legs. He has a scary kicking style."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from Saitama Super Arena on March 23. Don't miss this star-studded event, which will air live via global PPV at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.