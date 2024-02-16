“It’s purely an athlete’s life” – Lito Adiwang opens up about uprooting his life and moving to Indonesia

ONE strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang will start his 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, February 16. Across the ring from the wushu specialist will be all-around berzerker Danial Williams in a three-round strawweight MMA clash.

This will be the third fight for Adiwang since returning from a year-long hiatus due to injury. In his return, 'Thunder Kid' left his long-time stable, Team Lakay in the Philippines, and moved to SOMA Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia.

Now living full-time in Bali, Lito Adiwang spoke to The MMA Superfan on YouTube and described what it is like to be living in a new country:

“I moved here to Bali, Indonesia, for the sole purpose of improving my skills. I just go to the gym daily and go back to my place to rest. That’s it. It’s purely an athlete’s life for me at the moment, so I really want to seize the opportunity and hopefully see the fruits of my labor. I know I will achieve my goals as long as I keep winning and continue putting on entertaining fights.”

Watch the full interview here:

Lito Adiwang's move to Bali paid off largely in his last two fights

After taking a whole year to heal his ACL injury, 'Thunder Kid' switched fight camps from the Philippines to Indonesia for his comeback fight, a 23-second demolishing of Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.

Just a few weeks after the Matheis bout, Lito Adiwang rematched and beat the man who inadvertently caused his injury, Jeremy Miado, via unanimous decision.

On his phoenix-like resurgence from a dark moment in his career, Adiwang told Sportskeeda MMA:

“I get this feeling that I know I have something, and I get this surge of motivation where I know that there’s still a lot left in the tank. There’s still something in me that I can sharpen even more.”

Watch Lito Adiwang try to extend his winning ways at ONE Fight Night 19, airing live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.