“There’s a lot left in the tank” – Lito Adiwang on his career resurgence after harrowing ACL injury

ONE strawweight MMA dynamo Lito Adiwang will have his first fight of 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19. Across the ring from him will be all-around destroyer Danial Williams in a three-round strawweight MMA bout.

With back-to-back victories after spending over a year nursing a knee injury, another dominant win for Lito Adiwang may catapult him toward world title contention. It won't be an easy path for 'Thunder Kid', however, as his opponent 'Mini T' has proven to be one of the most versatile fighters in ONE Championship.

Adiwang left his long-time MMA stable, Team Lakay, in Baguio City, Philippines, and moved to the successful SOMA Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia. This came on the heels of the Filipino Wushu specialist suffering an ACL injury in his fight with Jeremy Miado at ONE X in 2022.

After taking a whole year to heal and recover, 'Thunder Kid' switched his fight camp to Bali for his comeback fight, where he starched Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.

Just a few weeks after the Matheis win, Adiwang rematched and beat the aforementioned Miado via a unanimous decision. On his powerful resurgence after such a dark time in his career, Adiwang told Sportskeeda MMAA:

“I get this feeling that I know I have something, and I get this surge of motivation where I know that there’s still a lot left in the tank. There’s still something in me that I can sharpen even more.”

Lito Adiwang on switching teams from Team Lakay in the Philippines to SOMA Fight Club in Bali

It seems the huge decision to leave his home team in the Philippines to take a chance at SOMA Fight Club in Bali paid off nicely for Adiwang. The numbers and results can't be denied.

On his move to a new gym in Bali, Adiwang told ONE:

"It’s such a huge advantage. I’m being pushed to do something else, think outside of the box, and bring out other skills. Since they have different styles and strengths, I’m forced to adjust."

Watch 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang attempt to extend his win streak at ONE Fight Night 19, airing live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.