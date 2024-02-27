"It's not a rumor" - Rafael Fiziev makes explosive claims, says UFC planning to introduce new 165-pound weight division for fighters

Rafael Fiziev has not competed since tearing his ACL at UFC Fight Night 228 last September. The No.8-ranked lightweight recently claimed that the UFC is planning to add a 165-pound weight class, seemingly confirming a rumor that has been circulating for quite some time.

Speaking to Russian media outlet Ushatayka, 'Ataman' was asked about the rumor, responding:

"This is not a rumor, this is already for sure as far as I know. I heard that this is already true and even they have already fought, they even identified something there, I heard. Yes."

When asked if he would like to compete at 165 pounds, Fiziev responded:

"I feel good at [155]. I ate pasta during the week of the fight. I ate in Fight Week, even before the weigh-in. I've never had any issue with this. I just, out of discipline, sat down well before as I got a hold of it after the fight. Now, the experience has already come where you can restrain yourself where you need to not get ahold of something for the night. You don't have to eat 10 snickers. That's why it's become much easier to lose weight in my last four fights. I generally lose weight like this, that's why [165], no."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments on the UFC adding a 165-pound weight class below (starting at the 7:00 mark):

Fiziev added that if the promotion added a 150-pound weight class, he would move down. While no official plans for an additional weight class have been revealed, it appears that the UFC could be weighing the interest level of fighters.

Rafael Fiziev reveals that he was offered Dustin Poirier fight

While Rafael Fiziev is coming off two consecutive losses, the UFC still has high hopes for him. The No.8-ranked lightweight recently revealed that he was offered Dustin Poirier as an opponent. However, he had to turn the bout down due to injury. Speaking to Hyon Ko of The AllStar, 'Ataman' stated:

"This one made me so sad. When my manager called me and he said, 'They want you to fight against Poirier, he's ready.' You know how many times I was really, really sad in the UFC? First time, when [the UFC] sent me a contract like, 'Hey you want to fight at UFC London?' The next day I tore my knee."

Fiziev continued:

"Now it's the same, I want to fight. I'm happy to fight against Poirier, and my knee is still not ready... But I'm also happy because I see the UFC still believes in me after two losses in a row."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments on facing Dustin Poirier below (starting at the 6:27 mark):

Fiziev remains sidelined after tearing his ACL against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Fight Night 228 in September 2023. Meanwhile, Poirier will face Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event of UFC 299.