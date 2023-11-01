"It’s scary how spot on this is" - Bradley Martyn brings back "buff" Bubbles from Powerpuff Girls pose for Halloween, fans in splits

Bradley Martyn has garnered significant recognition as a fitness influencer, but of late, he's made a name for himself within the MMA community by issuing challenges to UFC stars for street fights.

Martyn has confidently claimed that his considerable size advantage would heavily tilt the odds in his favor when pitted against fighters such as UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and former UFC star Nate Diaz. Even though he has encountered mockery from prominent MMA figures, the 34-year-old American remains unwavering in his determination to challenge the conventional belief that a hypothetical street fight play out in his favor.

Bradley Martyn recently shared an older Halloween costume on X, (formerly Twitter) where he portrayed the character Bubbles from the well-known American animated series, Powerpuff Girls. He captioned:

"Did u just assume my gender?"

Martyn's post prompted a swift response from his fans, who expressed a wide range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"you chose to be g*y, this could of match your persona better gurrrrl"

Another wrote:

"This is actually the best costume I’ve ever seen"

"Wearing a dress like that… it doesn’t take a rocket scientist Brad…"

"Oh, this shits gold 🔥🤣🤣 top 5 for a fact 💀🤣"

"It’s scary how spot on this is"

"A based Bradley Martyn is what the world needs"

"The Power Buff Girl"

When Sean Strickland gave Bradley Martyn an unpleasant ultimatum

During an interview with MMA content creator Nina Marie Daniele in September, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was asked about his opinions regarding the potential outcome of street fight against Bradley Martyn.

Strickland replied with a strong cautionary message to the fitness influencer:

"Who the fu*k is Bradley ? I don't know this Martyn, but if you're here right now and I can get away with it... I would take your fu*king life. I would kill you. I would put my gun down and would fu*king take your fu*king life."

He added:

"Motherf***er, I'm in Vegas and you show the fu*k up, you little b*tch. Sign a waiver and we will see how many bones we can break in your fu**ing face."

