Marlon Vera paints a graphic picture of a hypothetical street fight with Bradley Martyn during a podcast episode with the fitness influencer

Bradley Martyn is one of the most popular fitness influencers on social media. He first achieved a level of popularity due to his massive physique and has parlayed his social media fame into becoming a podcast host, where he often reminds his guests and listeners that he weighs 260 pounds.

He has also developed a reputation for claiming that his size, muscularity, and physical strength would allow him to beat professional fighters in a street fight. The most recent guest on his podcast, Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, was UFC bantamweight contender Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

During his appearance on the podcast, Vera was quick to remind Martyn about the difference between the two of them. Furthermore, he described how a hypothetical street would go, and 'Chito' did not hold back, as he swore to maim the fitness influencer by gouging out his eyes and cutting out his intestines:

"If you don't knock me out, I'm gonna keep coming. I'm animal... I'm gonna take your eyes out of your face. This is the truth by the way. We're not talking about, no. It's to the death, that's opening your guts and f***ing playing with them. I'm a professional street fighter."

However, if Marlon Vera has his way, it won't be Bradley Martyn that he'll fight, as he is currently awaiting a potential title fight against newly minted UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, with whom 'Chito' has a well-known rivalry, having handed 'Sugar' the first loss of his career.

Meanwhile, Martyn has been challenged by several MMA fighters to back up his claims. All-time great Demetrious Johnson challenged him to a grappling match. Additionally, newly crowned middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland has already called him out for a fight.

Who else has Bradley Martyn spoken about beating?

Bradley Martyn has interviewed several fighters in recent memory. He has openly asked the likes of Nate Diaz and boxing star Devin Haney if they could beat him in a street fight. But perhaps the most perplexing guest he's claimed he could beat is Brendan Schaub, a former UFC heavyweight.

This is especially strange, given that Martyn's entire argument for claiming he can beat professional fighters is his size. Schaub, however, is a former 265-pounder who has faced men of Martyn's size with a lifetime of martial arts skill.