Female UFC fighter forces response from Bradley Martyn after lifting NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal off the ground in incredible display of strength

Bradley Martyn has grown in popularity as a fitness influencer. However, he has recently developed a footing in the MMA world by issuing street fight challenges to UFC fighters.

Martyn contends that his considerable size advantage would strongly work to his benefit when confronting fighters such as Nate Diaz, Demetrious Johnson, and UFC bantamweight kingpin Sean O'Malley. Despite being mocked by the MMA community, the 34-year-old American has continued to dispute the widely held belief that a hypothetical street fight would not suit him.

UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili recently had a lighthearted encounter with former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, which included some playful moments like throwing a few fun punches. However, the 7 feet 1 inch tall Shaq was taken by surprise when 'Magnum' effortlessly lifted him off the ground.

Martyn chimed in and responded to the video on X (formerly Twitter):

"Not me tho I’m 260"

Bradley Martyn reveals his next challenge after knocking down Sneako

Bradley Martyn and well-known streamer Sneako recently engaged in a boxing sparring session. Martyn earned a knockdown against his much lighter opponent throughout the spar. However, the renowned bodybuilder also seemed to inadvertently chip one of Sneako's teeth with one of the numerous punches he delivered.

After the sparring session, Martyn turned to X and laid out his intentions for his next match, stating that he's set to take on another YouTuber, Neon. He posted:

"Fighting neon next. stay tuned."

