"It's the same schoolyard stuff" - UFC Hall of Famer brings up the only reason Conor McGregor wants to fight despite financial status

Conor McGregor's motivation to continue fighting has often been placed under a microscope. However, a certain UFC Hall of Famer, who also happens to be a former middleweight champion, believes he understands the root of McGregor's desire to continue fighting despite his vast wealth.

During a recent appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Michael Bisping offered his take on the Irishman's commitment to MMA. Most would not step into the octagon had they the generational wealth that McGregor has accrued.

However, Bisping has opined that there is a more primal driving force behind McGregor's need to return to the octagon.

"He changed the game, won the belts, made the money. Well, what else has McGregor got to prove? The only reason he still wants to fight is because you can have all the money in the world. But you can't buy a championship in the UFC. And as all fighters, we operate on ego and we want to say we're the best, we're the top."

However, as Bisping elaborates, it's more than McGregor merely wanting to return to his championship days.

"It goes back to, as I was saying before, about me always getting in fights. I want to be the baddest motherf***er around. I want to be the toughest guy. And it's the same sh*t. It's the same schoolyard stuff that we're all f***ing doing."

Check out Michael Bisping's take on Conor McGregor's motivations (0:16):

It appears that McGregor will return to the octagon against Michael Chandler in the summer. The pair previously spent early 2023 as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter.'

Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping did not previously see eye to eye

Long before his 'Road House' days, Conor McGregor was offered a minor role in 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage.' However, due to his desire to focus on preparing for a UFC 202 rematch with Nate Diaz, 'The Notorious' declined the offer. Instead, it was given to former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Following Bisping's acting debut, McGregor claimed that Bisping owed him a percentage of his earnings from the film for supposedly 'gifting' him the role, taking issue with Bisping never having thanked him.

This led to a brief feud between the two, with a possible confrontation teased before Bisping implored McGregor to calm down after the latter promised to go to war with the Englishman.

