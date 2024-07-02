"It's all shared" - Kade Ruotolo says he and twin Tye split the spoils of victory equally

Kade Ruotolo and his twin brother Tye have always been side by side with one another during their lives and careers.

The two submission grappling world champions in ONE have gone through every highs and lows with one another which only makes them stronger as brothers.

This doesn't mean that they're against the idea of competing against one another should they meet in a tournament which has happened in the past. In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Kade shared that their approach has always been that as long as one of them wins, they're both happy.

They take the same approach to winning tournaments and titles as they do with financial rewards.

As long as the winnings and accolades are coming back to the Ruotolo household, that's what matters most to them:

"The way we always think of our competition, is as long as one of us gets the gold, we both win. Even when we fight, it's not like our money is my money, and when he makes money it's his money."

"It's all of our money comes together for the same reasons, why we're at now here in Costa Rica to build the gym, you know the pool, the lifestyle for the family. It's really not like too much, like whatever you could say like greed or whatever, it's all shared."

Kade Ruotolo and Tye are on the hunt for more accolades

Elite grappling brothers Tye and Kade Ruotolo are now focused on securing a few more wins to add to their shared trophy cabinet.

Tye is set to return at ONE Fight Night 23 where he will take on teenage grappling prodigy Jozef Chen in a clash of two of the most exciting grapplers in the world today.

Kade, on the other hand, will be there to support his brother whilst beginning his preparations for a grappling super fight.

At ONE 168 with the promotion returning to Denver, he will put his lightweight crown on the line against flyweight champion Mikey Musumeci in a blockbuster showdown.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live from Lumpinee Stadium in US prime time on July 5 and is free to watch for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

