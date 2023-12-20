“It’s snakes and ladders” – Nico Carrillo says a loss to Nong-O would bring him down to the bottom of the ladder

Scottish Muay Thai fighter Nico Carrillo knows his scheduled fight this week is huge so much so that with a win it would open great opportunities for him and with a loss turning disastrous.

The ‘King of the North’ will take on Thai legend Nong-O Hama in a featured bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nico Carrillo has won his first two matches in ONE since making his promotional debut in April this year. He is now looking to extend it to a third straight victory and hopefully earn a world title shot after.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 27-year Glasgow native shared the significance of his upcoming fight, likening it to the board game Snakes and Ladders.

He said:

“The scale of the fight, the magnitude of the fight is absolutely massive, and a lot of people would go into a fight like this with the mindset of ‘I’ve nothing to lose, it’s Nong-O.’ That just isn’t my mindset. I’ve got everything to lose. Because in this game it’s snakes and ladders. You lose one fight and you’ve got to work your way back up to the top, so that’s in my mind.”

Looking to frustrate him at ONE Friday Fights 46 is Nong-O, who will be competing in his first fight back since losing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom back in April.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website. Fans in the United States and Canada, meanwhile, can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.

Nico Carrillo’s journey to ONE Friday Fights 46

Bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Nico Carrillo has had an impressive start to his ONE Championship journey and is out to sustain it when he returns to action on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 in Thailand.

After making a name for himself in the Muay Thai circuit in Europe, the 27–year-old striker took his talents earlier this year to ONE Championship, where he has continued his success.

He introduced himself to ONE fight fans by finishing Turkish fighter Furkan Karabag in his promotional debut in April, winning by technical knockout (punches) in the third round.

Carrillo returned two months later and bettered his previous performance by stopping Thai Muangthai PK Saenchai by TKO (three knockdowns) in the second round.

The wins thrust him inside the top five in the rankings in his weight class and steadily positioned him for a possible title shot against division king Jonathan Haggerty.

Nico Carrillo is now out to move closer to the gold by defeating former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46.