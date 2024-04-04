"It’s still cut” - Tyson Fury’s former opponent shares concerns about his eye ahead of the Oleksandr Usyk title fight 

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to face off on May 18 in one of the biggest fights in the history of the heavyweight division.

The pair will battle for all four world titles, with the winner set to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

The bout was first scheduled to take place on Dec. 23rd, but Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou several weeks before that proved to be more challenging than 'The Gypsy King' expected.

The Usyk-fight was then pushed back to Feb. 17, before the WBC champion suffered a cut above his eye that forced him to withdraw from the title bout. Now a former opponent of Fury's, Derek Chisora, has expressed his concern for the state of his eye ahead of May 18th.

Chisora was recently interviewed by Lights Out, where he said:

"I think for this fight Fury is going to have to box, he can't stand there 'cause his eye has not healed yet. Under the eye it's still cut. I know Usyk is going to be training to target that eye, to open that eye up. It's going to be a bloodbath."

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk predicted by former sparring partner of both pugilists

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are in the midst of their preparation for the much anticipated heavyweight title fight set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 18.

'The Gypsy King' is currently a slight favorite ahead of the bout, and a former training partner of both boxers, Dave Allen, recently shared his thoughts on how the fight will unfold.

Allen was interviewed by talkSPORT, where he broke down the matchup, saying this:

"I think Fury will beat Usyk. I think he's too big. I think they are the two best heavyweights on the planet. The skill level is insane, I've sparred them both. I think Fury is too big."

'The Gypsy King' will likely face Usyk twice, even if he defeats the Ukrainian in their first bout. Both men have a rematch clause in their respective contracts, and it is expected that the clause will be activated following the clash in May.

