“It's very straightforward” - Dante Leon says ONE Championship has the best grappling platform he’s ever competed in

Dante Leon has competed in some of the most prestigious grappling events in the world, but admits nothing comes close to the spectacle that ONE Championship brings.

The Canadian powerhouse has been part of some of the highest levels of the sport, from the IBJJF, ADCC, WNO, among other massive jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Still, Leon said it's the world's largest martial arts organization's purpose to present grappling in its purest form, which makes it the best, in his opinion.

The Pedigo Submission Fighting affiliate shared in an interview on Cageside Press:

"The biggest difference—I would say there are so many small differences, but if I'm to nail down what the biggest difference is, it's the consistency. When you go to ONE Championship as an athlete, it's very straightforward, regimented, and simple for you as an athlete to do all the things you need to do."

Dante Leon is quite fond of ONE's submission-only superfights, where grapplers are incentivized for constantly attacking and going for the finish. This ruleset eliminates stalling and guarantees non-stop action to further elevate grappling into the mainstream.

And of course, there's the opportunity to win 26 pounds of gold in front of a global audience. Leon will look to seize the moment this coming Friday in arguably the biggest fight of his career.

Dante Leon looking to dethrone Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31

After going 1-1 in their head-to-head matchups, it's time for Dante Leon to settle the score with Tye Ruotolo in the home of martial arts' grandest stage.

This epic 10-minute grapplefest will take place in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2, live in US Primetime at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Apart from all the bragging rights in the world, Leon has the chance to hand Ruotolo his first loss in the promotion and steal his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title. ONE Fight Night 31 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Dante Leon's full interview:

