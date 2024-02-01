“It’s been a struggle getting out of bed” - Liam Harrison on the sheer difficulty of living through injuries before stem cell treatment

Combat sports is often a cruel mistress, and Liam Harrison knows that price all too well.

Behind his world titles, accolades, and overall praise, Harrison also had to deal with the physical toll of achieving such greatness.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the British Muay Thai legend discussed how his daily life became a constant struggle after he put his body through immense damage throughout his entire career.

Harrison practically lived on one leg after he suffered a nasty knee injury during his world title fight against Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Apart from a shattered left knee, Liam Harrison also dealt with the lingering pain that he went through before he challenged for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in August 2022.

He said:

“For the last three years, it's been a struggle getting out of bed. In the morning I wake up every morning early, I take the dog out and I go for a walk for about an hour with my dog. Usually, I'm walking for about 30 minutes before my knees stop hurting and I stop walking with a limp and that's been for about four years.”

Things only got better for Harrison when he underwent stem cell treatment in Costa Rica earlier this year, and it was a lofty price to keep his body from breaking down even before he reached 40 years old.

Harrison has since returned to training and is looking forward to what could be his final fight in ONE Championship.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

Liam Harrison wants Muay Thai swan song against Thai legend Seksan

Liam Harrison has no apprehensions about his impending retirement, and he already named the fighter he wants to share the ring with for the final time in his career.

In the same interview, Harrison expressed his desire to take on Seksan Or Kwanmuang for his retirement bout:

“Yeah, it's not only that [because he’s been on an impressive win streak] but because Seksan’s one of my heroes. Seksan’s one of my heroes. He has been for many years. He's done everything for the sport and the entertainment. He has given the fans over the years by putting his body just out there and on the line is absolutely ridiculous, you know?”