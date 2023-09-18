“It’s Superman vs. Hulk” - Fans split on who to support between Rodtang and Superlek in crazy mega fight

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is bound to defend his throne against perhaps the man who might pose the most dangerous threat to his reign at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Across the ring from the feared 'Iron Man' will be none other than the legendary 'Kicking Machine', ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. Fans, fighters and pundits are dubbing this epic clash as one of the biggest bouts in modern Muay Thai history as both men are at the very top of their sports and seemingly do not have any weaknesses to exploit.

Ahead of his bout with Superlek, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was quoted by ONE about his opinion on those who would bet against him. The promotion posted the quote on Instagram:

"Rodtang can't hear the naysayers 😏 Who you got on September 22 when "The Iron Man" defends the flyweight Muay Thai throne against Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34? 👊 @rodtang_jimungnon"

Fans are absolutely divided in this upcoming mega-fight and are debating in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@amariiaim and @izzatizati are both settled not to take any sides:

"Love them both. I won’t take sides this time 🥹"

"Again guys, its 50-50. Its superman vs hulk"

@thecornerkid_lilb and delerio88 have taken their sides:

"My guy Rodtang with the 🔥finish"

"My money’s on Superlek. But if Superlek doesn’t beat him, then I don’t know if there’s another man alive who can."

As for @ka.michaelg and @041665 have taken their picks, but with some reservations:

"I’m going with Rodtang but I wouldn’t be surprised if Superlek gets it."

