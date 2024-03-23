"It's the only thing left for me to do" - Dustin Poirier explains why he wants a lightweight title shot next

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has lately been campaigning for another shot at the undisputed UFC lightweight title. He's previously competed twice for the undisputed title and failed both times.

Nevertheless, 'The Diamond's' most recent fight witnessed him defeat Benoit Saint Denis via second-round KO in a thrilling lightweight encounter at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024. Following that, reigning undisputed UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev suggested that he'd be willing to defend his belt against Poirier, possibly in June 2024.

Over the past few months, many had been calling for Makhachev to defend his lightweight belt against current BMF champion Justin Gaethje. However, the UFC booked Gaethje to defend his BMF title against former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 300 (April 13, 2024). The belief is that it wouldn't be feasible for Gaethje to make a quick turnaround and fight Makhachev in June.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Islam Makhachev recently alluded to the variables at play and noted that Dustin Poirier picked up an impressive victory at UFC 299. He explained that for a possible matchup around June 2024, he has no other top-tier opponents except Poirier, which is why he's open to fighting 'The Diamond'.

In a subsequent interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier was praised for his legendary career. Besides, the interviewer, Mackenzie Salmon, questioned whether it'd feel incomplete if he didn't capture the undisputed title. 'The Diamond' responded by highlighting that the coveted undisputed title has eluded him, and he'd like to change that. The 35-year-old stated:

"It's the only thing left for me to do. You know I've done everything else in the sport of mixed martial arts. I've created business -- business, multiple businesses. I've headlined so many cards. I've been 30 times in the UFC octagon. My family is set. Like, I've done everything I've set out to do, but capture the title. And that's the only thing left for me to do, and that's what I want."

Check out Poirier's comments below (3:14):

A closer look at Dustin Poirier's undisputed UFC lightweight title quest thus far

A WEC MMA veteran, Dustin Poirier commenced his UFC career in the featherweight (145-pound) division in Jan. 2011 before returning to the lightweight (155-pound) division in April 2015. He eventually captured the interim UFC lightweight title by besting Max Holloway via unanimous decision in their rematch at UFC 236 in April 2019.

Following that, Dustin Poirier faced then-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification matchup at UFC 242 in Sept. 2019. Poirier was beaten via third-round submission. In the ensuing years, he earned another shot at undisputed gold, facing then-UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 in Dec. 2021.

'The Diamond' was beaten by third-round submission once again. Poirier has amassed gone 2-1 in his following fights, most recently knocking out Benoit Saint Denis and possibly poising himself for another title shot. Regardless, the UFC hasn't made any announcement pertaining to a potential Islam Makhachev-Dustin Poirier matchup yet.